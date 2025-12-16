 Thane: Bhiwandi Businessman Duped Of ₹35 Lakh By Mumbai-Based Traders; Case Registered
The incident occurred between June and November, when the accused purchased consignments of grey (unprocessed) cloth from the textile businessman.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Thane Textile Trader Cheated Of ₹35 Lakh By Mumbai-Based Traders | Representative Image

Thane: A case of alleged cheating has been registered against four Mumbai-based traders for defrauding a textile businessman from Thane district of Rs 35 lakh. The case was registered on Sunday, December 14, following a complaint by the victim, who deals in textile trading.

Here's What Happened

The incident occurred between June and November, when the accused purchased consignments of grey (unprocessed) cloth from the textile businessman.

The complainant, a 42-year-old resident of Gayatri Nagar in Bhiwandi, told police that after sending the consignment, instead of clearing the dues, they allegedly sold the material to third parties and continued to evade payment. An official from Bhiwandi Town Police Station told PTI that after the said the accused eventually stopped answering calls, shut their office, and went missing.

Case Registered Against 4 Accused

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case on Sunday against the four accused under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a recent incident, a Nagpur-based agent allegedly cheated a Vashi businessman of Rs 14.19 lakh by promising to arrange a JCB machine through a finance company and sending forged bank payment receipts to gain his trust. The APMC police registered a case of cheating and forgery and launched a search for the accused. A deal worth Rs 20.70 lakh was finalised.

In another incident, the Santacruz police booked a 32-year-old man for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 74 lakh while posing as the Chief Minister’s personal secretary and claiming that his wife is a deputy commissioner of police. The complainant, Alpesh Patel (37), recently realised the fraud after coming across media reports accusing Vaibhav Thakkar of similar scams.

(With inputs from PTI)


