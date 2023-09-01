Thane: Barge Carrying Cement Mixer Trucks Hits Pedestrian Bridge In Kalwa Creek

FPJ

Thane:- A large barge carrying three cement mixer trucks and a crane to construct a tower of Mahavitran in Navi Mumbai's Khadi Patra collided with the pillar of the Vitawa Pedestrian Bridge on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, the barge was brought under control, and a major disaster was averted. The officials of the emergency team said that no one was injured this time, but it is necessary for barges and boats passing under this pedestrian bridge to be cautious after the incident.