Thane Family Calls on Fire Department for Assistance After 160 Kg Woman Suffers Fall at Home Due to Illness

Thane: The family of an ailing woman weighing 160 kg sought the help of the fire department to lift her up after she fell from her bed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, a civic official said.

The 62-year-old woman, who has mobility issues due to her poor health, accidentally fell from her bed around 8 am in their flat in the Waghbil area.

Family members were unable to pick her up

However, her family members were unable to place her back on the bed, said the official from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "The 62-year-old woman with mobility issues owing to her bad health accidentally fell from her bed at home in the Waghbil area around 8 am. The family was unable to get her back to the bed due to her weight so they called the fire department officials for help. Soon after getting the information a team from disaster management cell along with the fire department personnel rushed to the flat and lifted the woman up to place her on the bed. Fortunately the woman did not sustain any injuries from the fall."

"Unusual emergency call," says RDMC chief

Tadvi further added, "Although RDMC responds immediately to many emergency calls, this was an unusual one."

