Thane: ACB recovers 1 kg gold and list of properties of Bhiwandi Congress corporator a day after his arrest

Thane: The Anti-corruption Bureau of Thane after the arrest of congress corporator on Wednesday for accepting 50 lakhs had carried out a house search on Thursday and found 1 kg gold and a list of properties including land and shops across Bhiwandi and Thane district.

On Wednesday the ACB team of Thane laid a trap and arrested the Congress Corporator Siddeshwar Kamurti aged 62. "Kamurti was produced in court on Thursday and has been remanded in police custody till October 20. Further investigation is going on," said Maya More, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB, Thane who laid the trap successfully.

The police said the 57-year-old complainant alleged that the corporator Kamurti demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore on October 4. It was further settled to Rs 50 lakhs and it was decided to deliver on October 13. The complainant runs a shop in Padma nagar vegetable market in Bhiwandi. Kamurti filed a complaint against the illegal 100 shops in the complex. However, to take the complaint back he demanded lumsum cash.

Accordingly, after the trap a house search was carried on Thursday and the ACB team found 1 kg gold and a list of properties including flats, land and shops in and around Bhiwandi and Thane district.

The trap was laid under the guidance of Panjabrao Ugale, SP, ACB,Thane.

The police said Kamurti was also arrested by the Anti extortion cell of Thane in April 2013. He had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a builder who was constructing a four storey building in Ajintha compound. He had around 5 to 6 cases against him at Bhiwandi city police station and 3 cases at Bhoiwada police station. Where in some cases he settled down with the complainant while in some cases he was acquitted.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:10 PM IST