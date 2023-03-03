e-Paper Get App
Thane ACB arrests police constable from Kalyan for accepting ₹18,000 bribe

The constable demanded ₹8,000 each from three women to not book them in a case relating to dog feeding

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Thane ACB arrests police constable from Kalyan for accepting ₹18,000 bribe | File

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Thane on Thursday, March 2 arrested a police constable attached to the Kalyan taluka police station for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹18,000 from three women.

Pallavi Dhage Patil, police inspector, ACB, Thane said, " A constable identified as Dhananjay Laxman Farde (48) attached with Kalyan taluka police station demanded ₹8,000 each from the three women to not book them in a case under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act."

Women were feeding dogs

Patil further added, "All three women are accused of threatening a member of their housing complex for feeding dogs. The woman member had approached the police against these three women. The accused constable sought a bribe from the trio. He asked for ₹8,000 from each of them but settled at ₹6,000. On Thursday ACB team laid a trap and caught the constable red-handed while accepting ₹18,000 from them. We have charged the constable under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions."

