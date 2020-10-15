Thane: 80-year-old severely injured as MSRTC bus runs over her in Khopat; driver booked

Thane: A 80-year-old woman was severely injured after colliding with a moving MSRTC bus at Khopat bus depot in Thane on Thursday.

The victim sustained serious injuries on both the legs and is undergoing treatment at Kalwa hospital in Thane. Further investigation is on.



"Parvati Gopinath Kharat's both legs were crushed under the tires of MSRTC bus -MH 20 BL 1861. She was 80. The incident took place at around 2 pm when Kharat collided with the moving bus at the premises of Khopat bus depot and came under its wheels. The accident led to major leg injuries," said an official from the regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Thane.

Kharat is a resident of Bhim Nagar, near Vartak Nagar of Thane. Following the alert call, police officials and ambulance reached the spot and took the victim to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital (Kalwa hospital) at Kalwa in Thane. Kharat is stable now and undergoing medical treatment, informed police officials.

"The case has been registered against the bus driver Baban Dilip Bhambare, 30, under sections 279, 338 of Indian Penal Code and 184 of Motor vehicle act at Rabodi police station. Further investigation is on," said senior police official, from Rabodi police station, Thane.