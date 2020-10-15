COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Corporation chief to keep an eye on sanitisation

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Vipin Sharma has directed officials to be vigilant about the sanitation in the city amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Lack of maintenance and cleanliness noticed in any area will lead to strict action against the official, he informed.

"Following the cleanliness campaign carried by TMC from October 2 to October 16, its commissioner inspected various spots of Thane like Bara-Bunglow, Bhim-Shakti Chowk, Thane Station Road and Kopri bridge," said a TMC official. Moreover, in a civic meeting held on Wednesday, strict directions were given to the assistant commissioner of each ward to keep strict vigil on sanitation.

"Public places have been instructed to function with utmost care and precaution amidst the pandemic. Civic officials from every ward have been directed to be on field to carry regular inspection as far as cleanliness is concerned. Strict action will be taken against the responsible official for not doing so," informed Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

The commissioner further added that few areas are being sanitised regularly. Assistant commissioners from every ward are informed to speed up the sanitation work, especially pertaining to the nullahs, footpaths and service roads in the city.

On Thursday, a total of 349 news cases of COVID-19 were detected in Thane and 5 deaths were reported. So far, there are 3,452 active cases and 38,088 patients have recovered from the virus. The total death count has reached 1,086 in Thane. At present, the recovery rate is 89.4 per cent.