Thane: 767 auto drivers fined for violating COVID-19 norms

Thane (Maharashtra): Thane Police booked 767 autorickshaw drivers on Friday and Saturday and collected more than Rs 3,80,000 as a fine from them for violating social distancing norms amid the COVID pandemic.

