Thane: 59-Year-Old Biker Killed, Pillion Injured In Truck Accident In Bhiwandi; Truck Driver Arrested

Locals rush to help after a fatal bike-truck collision in Bhiwandi | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 59-year-old biker was killed and a pillion rider suffered injuries after being hit by a truck in Bhiwandi on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Shravan Kumar Pathak, 59, who recently came to Bhiwandi from Uttar Pradesh to meet his three sons who are engaged in the powerloom factory in Bhiwandi. A case was filed by Anil Pathak, a son of the deceased.

The police said that the incident took place at Dhamkar Naka-Anjurphata road on Monday around 8 AM when they met with an accident. The truck was heading towards Anjurphata from Dhamankar Naka recklessly and hit them from behind. As a result, Pathak fell onto the road on the right side and came under the wheel of the truck, while the minor boy fell onto the right side and suffered minor injuries.

The locals and bystanders rushed to the spot and found Pathak lying pool of blood. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where Pathak was declared dead upon arrival. Pathak sustained injuries to his abdomen and thigh. The body of Pathak was handed over to family members for final rites after conducting post mortem.

A case was registered against the truck driver under sections 106(1), 281, 125(A)(B) of Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Vinod Shendkar, Police Sub-Inspector of Bhoiwada Police Station said, 'The truck driver was identified as Majid Ali Ashique Khan, 40, was arrested, produced in court, and remanded into police custody.'