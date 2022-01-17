e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,209
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

Thane: 58-year-old woman found murdered in Dombivali flat

The woman, identified as Vijaya Bhaviskar, lived alone in the flat situated in Tilak Nagar and the incident came to light when her domestic help reached there in the morning, he said.
PTI
Thane: 58-year-old woman found murdered in Dombivali flat | Photo: Unsplash

Thane: 58-year-old woman found murdered in Dombivali flat | Photo: Unsplash

Advertisement

A 58-year-old woman was found murdered in her flat in Dombivali in Thane district on Monday morning, a police official said.

The woman, identified as Vijaya Bhaviskar, lived alone in the flat situated in Tilak Nagar and the incident came to light when her domestic help reached there in the morning, he said.

An initial probe has found that she may have been strangled in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, a Tilak Nagar police station official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
Advertisement