Thane: 58-year-old woman found murdered in Dombivali flat

A 58-year-old woman was found murdered in her flat in Dombivali in Thane district on Monday morning, a police official said.

The woman, identified as Vijaya Bhaviskar, lived alone in the flat situated in Tilak Nagar and the incident came to light when her domestic help reached there in the morning, he said.

An initial probe has found that she may have been strangled in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, a Tilak Nagar police station official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:08 PM IST