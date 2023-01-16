Thane: 47-year-old Biker dies after throat slit by nylon kite string in Bhiwandi

Thane: In a bizarre accident a 47-year-old man lost his life in Bhiwandi on Sunday, January 15 in the evening when he was returning home on his bike from Bhiwandi to Ulhasnagar. His throat was slit by a banned nylon kite string killing him on the spot. The Bhiwandi city police have registered a case against unidentified persons for negligence causing death related charges.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Hajare, 47, a resident of Ulhasnagar.

Senior Police Inspector of Bhiwandi city police station Chetan Kakade said, “Sanjay Hazare’s throat was slit by a nylon kite string which was banned while he was travelling on his bike towards Ulhasnagar from Bhiwandi in Thane district on Sunday at late Balasaheb Thackeray flyover. He lost his balance and hit the retention wall of the flyover. We have registered an offence under IPC sections 304(A) causing death due to negligence against an unidentified person and further probing the case.”

Kakade said, “Hajare was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital in Bhiwandi where the doctors declared him dead. We suspect about four to five minor children were flying kites in the area and the nylon kite string that caused Hajare to fall from the bike could be from their kite. The minors were flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.” Soon after the incident, the Bhiwandi police raided the local shopkeepers selling banned nylon kite strings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2, Thane, Navnath Dhavale told FPJ correspondent, “It is unfortunate that the man died due to nylon kite string. Minors have been found using the nylon kite string even after the state government banned it. We have taken action against five shopkeepers in different areas in Bhiwandi who were selling the banned manja under section 188, 290 and 291 of Indian Penal Code.”

Meanwhile, the people of Thane city are expressing their outrage over the incident.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)