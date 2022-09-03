Thane: 45-year-old woman dies after falling from 20th floor

Representative Image |

Thane: A 45-year-old woman died after falling from the 20th floor at Lodha Luxuria at Majiwada in Thane district on Friday, September 2, informed police officials from Kapurbawdi police station.

The incident took place on Friday night, when the deceased, Kadambari Talreja (45), was having a drink in her room, and the balcony did not have any security grill.

Uttam Sonawane, senior police inspector of Kapurbawdi police station said, "We received information about the 45-year-old woman from Lodha Luxuria at Majiwada in Thane jumped from 20th floor to commit suicide. We reached the spot and found out the drink glass on the table and we did not found it a case of suicide.

"The balcony was not having a security grill and after drink Talreja would have slipped and fell down from the 20th floor accidently and died on the spot."

Sonawane further added, "We have registered the case of accidental death and further investigation is underway."

Read Also Thane: Woman suffers stillbirth on way to clinic