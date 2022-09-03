Thane: Woman suffers stillbirth on way to clinic

Representative Image |

Thane: A 26-year-old woman delivered a stillborn baby en route to a medical centre in a makeshift palanquin (called 'doli' in local parlance) as her hamlet comprising around 25 families did not have a proper access road, officials in Maharashtra's Thane district said on Friday.

The incident took place in Dharmachapada in Bhiwandi taluka's Dhigashi village on Thursday, they confirmed.

"Darshana Karle was being rushed to a medical centre in a doli as the hamlet does not have a proper road. She experienced stillbirth and was taken back to the village by those accompanying her. She has two boys and girl," he said.

Ganeshpuri primary health centre (PHC) in charge medical officer Dr Madhav Kavle said he had visited the hamlet on getting to know about the incident, adding that the woman was now stable and was being given treatment.

"The woman had come to the PHC for a routine checkup on August 24 and was advised admission as her due date was near. However, she and her kin said they need to go back to get clothes. They never came back. A nurse from the PHC had visited her on August 26," Dr Kavle said.

"Her husband told the nurse his wife would get admitted in a day or two. She was told to get admitted even when she visited the weekly market in Ambadi here. However, they delayed and she delivered a stillborn baby on Thursday," the PHC official added.