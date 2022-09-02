Thane: Principal secretary Sonia Sethi reviews various projects in meeting with municipal commissioners

Thane: Various projects reviewed by principal secretary Sonia Sethi during meet with municipal commissioners | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

On Friday, September 2 Sonia Sethi, principal secretary of urban development-II, visited Thane where she took the review meeting at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) research centre at Majiwada in Thane, where she said that all the pending issues of municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR) will be cleared on priority basis.

Sonia Sethi was in Thane to review the affairs of the Urban Development Department of the five municipal corporations, namely Thane, Bhiwandi, Panvel, Ulhasnagar, and Vasai-Virar. Present during the review meeting were TMC administrator and commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) administrator and commissioner Vijay Mhasal, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) administrator and commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) administrator and commissioner Aziz Sheikh, and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) administrator and commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar.

During the meeting, Sethi guided all the civic body commissioners about the central and state government schemes, projects, city beautification campaign, matters pending with the urban development department and various issues.

Sonia Sethi said that, "If everyone prepares a formulaic plan and brings the issues in their respective municipalities to my notice, timely measures can be taken."

At this meeting, Amrit, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Svanidhi Yojana, projects under Smart City, etc., sponsored by central and state governments were reviewed.

After being guided by Sonia Sethi, all the commissioners gave presentations on the subjects of their respective municipalities.

Earlier, TMC Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma welcomed Sonia Sethi and deputy commissioner Manish Joshi welcomed all the commissioners. Additional Commissioner of TMC, Sanjay Herwade, introduced all the commissioners.

TMC's various facilities were inaugurated

During this meeting, Sonia Sethi inaugurated various TMC facilities. Tea stalls were distributed by Sonia Sethi in an initiative jointly initiated by TMC and the Tea Stall Owners Association for the self-sufficiency of disabled people. At present, nine people have been given these stalls for experimental purposes.

Also, tools were distributed to men and women who completed the masonry training given by TMC and Pratham Sanstha. Along with this, a room containing a collection of expensive instruments was also unveiled by Sonia Sethi. These materials can be used by newly trained masons for their work. Sethi also inaugurated an e-cycle training centre for delivery boys.

A public awareness campaign was launched

The Adarsh Swachh School Campaign involving school students was initiated by Sonia Sethi. This public awareness campaign, which is part of zero waste management, has involved 631 government and private schools in Thane Municipal Corporation.