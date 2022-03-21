Thane: 40-year-old woman jumps to death from 31st floor in Rabodi

A 40-year-old woman from Thane allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 31st floor of a highrise in Thane. The Rabodi police have registered an accidental death report and suspect that she was staying alone and may have taken the extreme step under depression.

The police said the deceased is identified as Priya Shashikant Nagvekar 40, a resident of A wing, 31st floor, Rustomjee Acura in Rabodi from Thane. The police found that Priya was staying in a rented flat for the last five years. "We questioned relatives, neighbours and friends and found that she was doing some business and was working from home. She has divorced five years ago and was staying alone," said a police officer.

Avinash Yeola, assistant police inspector, at Rabodi police station said they received a call from the security guard of the high rise at around 12:15 am in the wee hours of Monday. "The security guard informed us about a woman lying in a pool of blood in the compound. We reached the spot and shifted her to Thane civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead," he added.

Yeola further added, "After inquirying with the residents we found that she was staying on the 31st floor and used to keep extra keys with her neighbour who was her friend. After taking the keys from her neighbour, we entered the house and found a table near the balcony. As the balcony was on the high rise and we suspect that she might have used a table to jump from there," he added.

The police carried out a post mortem of the woman at Thane civil hospital and received the report. "Priya's brother is at present in Canada for a job and her sister-in-law stays at Teen hath naka. We handed over the dead body to her sister in law. Further, we are inquiring with neighbours, friends and relatives to get the reason behind the extreme step," said the police officer.

The Rabodi police have registered an accidental death and are further investigating the matter. The police after primary investigation suspect that the woman may have taken the extreme step as she was staying alone and was under depression for the last five years.

We trieied contacting Jatin Kothari, secretary of the society but he didn't respond to the call.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:28 PM IST