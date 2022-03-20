Mumbai: Bandra couple booked for abetting maid's suicide

The Bandra Police have booked a couple for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 35-year-old woman, who was debt-ridden. The case was registered after the probe into the woman's accidental death report indicated foul play. Police are yet to make arrests and will investigate the matter further.

A 35-year-old woman, Sarita Toppo, a native of Chhatisgarh, who was into farming business with her husband, had taken a loan of ₹10,000 from a women's society, however, during the lockdown, their farming business had taken a bad hit and she was unable to repay the loan. In a bid to earn money, she came to Santacruz (W) at her uncle's home, while her husband went to Goa in search of work.

Police said that Sarita's aunt helped her get work as a full-time househelp at a Bandra couple's home, who promised her to pay a salary of ₹11,000 at first and ₹15,000 after she learns to cook in February.

A month later, however, Sarita's employer, who is one of the accused, called her aunt and informed her that since Sarita was not equipped to work, she will be dropping her home and discontinuing the work.

According to the FIR, Sarita was very depressed and had alienated herself due to the depression. Subsequently, on March 5, Sarita jumped off the fifth-floor house and committed suicide. She was found by the building watchman, who alerted the residents and Sarita was rushed to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

While primarily an accidental death report was registered, a further probe revealed that the accused couple was responsible for Sarita's extreme step.

Based on the investigation, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the Bandra based couple. While no arrests have been made, police are investigating the matter further.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 08:03 PM IST