Thane: 4 injured after society lift collapses on ground from 4th floor in Bhiwandi

Around four people were injured after a lift in a four-storey building in Bhiwandi collapsed on the ground. The Bhoiwada police in Bhiwandi are further investigating to check who was responsible for the negligence and safety that resulted in the collapse.

The police said the incident took place at the Global complex in Vitthal Nagar in Bhoiwada. It was on Sunday at 10:30 pm when the lift of the society incidentally came down from the fourth floor to the ground.

The injured were identified as Wasim Ansari (45), Zuber Shaikh (40), Nizam Shaikh (50) and one more person with minor injuries. All of them went to their friend Arif's house to have Garvi Sharif Niyaz and were returning home.

"They got into the 4th floor of the building. Suddenly the iron rope wire of the lift broke and it fell off and collapsed on the ground floor," said an official from Bhoiwada police station.

The police said while Zuber was admitted to a private hospital the other two are admitted to civic hospital in Bhiwandi.

"We reached the spot and admitted the injured. We are in touch with the society members to get details about the safety and precautionary measures taken to keep the lift safe. Meanwhile, we are also taking help from experts to know the fact or errors behind the accident which may have taken the lives of the people. We are investigating and as per evidence and negligence part action will be taken against the guilty," said S. Indalkar, senior police inspector, Bhoiwada police station.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 09:31 PM IST