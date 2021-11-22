Thane: 10-year-old dies after falling off a four-storey building in Mumbra

A 10-year-old girl from Mumbra fell down from the terrace of a four-storey building on Monday. The police said the girl was drying wet clothes on the terrace wall when she allegedly lost control and fell.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident took place at 1 pm on Monday.

The accident took place at the four-storey Ibrahim mansion building, near Jamia Islamia Masjid, Almas colony, Sainik Nagar, Kausa, Mumbra.

"The deceased was identified as Mantasa Abdul Gani Khan (10), based from Gujarat and came a few days ago to stay at her maternal uncle's place. She went on the terrace to dry wet clothes on the wall. She bent to put on the clothes and lost control and fell on the ground," said an official from RDMC.

The official said she was shifted to Chatrapati Shivaji hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared him dead. A post mortem was carried out and the body will be handed over to the Mumbra police and later to the family.

The Mumbra police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the matter. "We have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating to check if there's any foul play," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayander: Eatery owner caught selling country liquor

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 07:58 PM IST