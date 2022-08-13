e-Paper Get App

Thane: 39 stolen bikes recovered, three held

Accused include 2 garage mechanics and auto-driver; they used to change colour & number plates of stolen bikes

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 39 stolen bikes recovered, three held | FPJ

Three people were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing 39 bikes from Mumbra, Kalwa and Shil-Daighar areas. The trio has been identified as Mohammad Amir Mohammad Siddiqui, 47, Jawad Anwar Khan, 23, both garage mechanics and one Faizan Rizwan Shaikh, 22, an auto-rickshaw driver. All of them are Mumbra residents.

To curb the growing menace of vehicle thefts, a team of cops from the Mumbra police station was formed, which apprehended the trio based on technical and human intelligence.

Describing their modus operandi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Avinash Ambure said that the trio used to change number plates as well as colour of stolen bikes, and sell them later. Their arrests have led to the detection of 15 bike thefts, the DCP said, adding that the trio has been remanded into police custody till Tuesday.

