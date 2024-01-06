Thane: 3 Injured After Revolver Accidentally Fires Round During Cleaning In Wagle Estate 

Thane: 3 Injured After Revolver Accidentally Discharges During Cleaning In Wagle Estate | Pixabay

In an unfortunate incident at Chamunda Fabricators in Wagle Estate Thane, a round was accidentally fired while cleaning a revolver, resulting in injuries to the owner and two others.

The incident occurred on Saturday, at approximately 5.30 pm. The owner of the company, Mohammad Umar Sheikh, who holds a valid revolver license, accidentally discharged a round while cleaning his firearm. The mishap resulted in injuries to Mohammad Umar Sheikh and two individuals present at the scene.

The injured individuals are, Mohammad Umar Shaikh (Age 50) - Company Owner, Rah Lokmanya Nagar, Thane; Bipin Kumar Jagjivan Jaiswal (Age 21) - Residing in Rupadevi Pada, Wagle Estate, Thane; Rahul Kumar Mr. Shekharpuram Jaiswal (Age 23) - Residing in Wagle Estate, Thane

Upon receiving information about the incident, Mr. Amar Singh Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Circle 5, and Mr. Gajanan Kabdule, Assistant Commissioner of Police Wagle Estate Division, visited the scene.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Thane Civil Hospital.