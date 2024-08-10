Thane: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Dog Falls From 5th Floor, Causing Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Mumbra; VIDEO

Thane: Dog That Fell On 4-Year-Old Girl In Mumbra Miraculously Survives; Locals Allege Foul Play In Fall | X

Thane: The Mumbra police have arrested a 24-year-old man, Zahir Sayyed, in connection with a case where a five-year-old girl, Sana Shaikh, died after a pet Labrador fell on her from the fifth-floor terrace of her building. A case was filed by Sakeena Bano, the mother of the girl, at Mumbra Police Station.

A case was lodged against four people under section 291 (Negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS). Police launched an manhunt for three other accused. Initially, an Accidental Death report was lodged after the doctor pronounced the girl dead.

MUMBRA | A tragic incident occurred in Mumbra, where a dog fell on a three-year-old child, resulting in her death. The child was walking with her mother when the dog, which was on the fifth floor of a building, jumped off and landed on the child. The incident took place in the… pic.twitter.com/lBQHjLnXDz — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) August 7, 2024

Senior Inspector Anil Shinde of Mumbra Police said, "Animal activists from the Animal Welfare Board and the deceased's mother approached us to file a case against them. We arrested Zahir Sayyed and produced him in court on Friday, and remanded him into one day police custody for further investigation. Three other accused, including his father and brother, are still at large. We will nab them soon." Police said that Sayed is charged as the dog was in his custody and the negligence led to the death of the girl.

A five-year-old girl was killed after a dog fell on her from the fifth floor of a residential building, while she was walking with her mother on a busy road in Mumbra on Tuesday afternoon. The freak incident was captured in CCTV footage and its video has gone viral on social media.

In the visuals, a dog can be seen falling on the victim when she and her mother were passing below the Chirag Mansion building located in the Amrut Nagar area. Bystanders rushed the unconscious minor to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The deceased was the only child of her parents and lived on the ground floor of the same building. The autopsy report confirmed that she died due to excessive bleeding from head injuries.

The dog sustained injuries and was seen whimpering and limping after the fall. Upon receiving information about the incident, an animal lover took the animal for treatment. The Labrador, which suffered multiple fractures, is recuperating at a rescue centre.

Police said they are trying to determine and verifying how many dog keeps on the terrace. They will check whether the dog owner has obtained permission from the local civic body to keep the dog.”