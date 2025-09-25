 Mumbai Crime: Semi-Nude Body Of 40-Year-Old Woman Found Near Malad's Malvani Church, Murder Suspected
The semi-nude body of a 40-year-old woman was found near Malvani Church, Malad East, on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation. The woman, a resident of Charkop, lived with her mother and 13-year-old daughter and previously worked as a barmaid and sex worker.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
Authorities investigate after the semi-nude body of a woman was found near Malvani Church, Malad East | Representational Image

Mumbai: The semi-nude body of a 40-year-old woman was found near Malvani Church, Malad East, on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation.

Victim Identified

The woman, a resident of Charkop, lived with her mother and 13-year-old daughter and previously worked as a barmaid and sex worker.

Investigation Launched

Locals alerted police after discovering the body in a secluded area near a paper shed. Preliminary investigation registered it as an unnatural death, but the autopsy revealed strangulation, leading to a murder case.

Police Probe Underway

Police suspect she may have been killed elsewhere. Authorities circulated her photographs for identification and are investigating the crime scene, witnesses, and possible motives for the killing.

