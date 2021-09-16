Thane: 23-year-old man arrested for possession of over 1 kg hashish worth Rs 4.55 lakhs

Thane: The Mumbra police have arrested a 23-year-old man in possession of over 1 kg hashish, worth Rs 4.55 lakhs. Police are further tracing links of the supply and delivery chain.

Police stated that the accused, identified as Manav Rajesh Hazrati, 23, is a resident of Khadakpada in Kalyan West. On September 10, we received information about a person coming to an open space behind Kalsekar hospital, in Mumbra.

As per the information, Madhukar Kad, a senior police inspector at Mumbra police station asked police inspector Geetaram Shewale to carry out an operation to trace the suspect, who was on his way to settle a deal.

The team then laid a trap and detained Hazrati. "He was found with 1 kilo and 35 grams of hashish worth Rs 4.55 lakh. We are checking from where he brought the hashish and the supply chain. Also, we are checking the type of hashish it was. He was arrested on September 11 and is in police custody till September 17," added Kad.

A case has been registered at Mumbra police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) act.

