Thane: 22-year-old woman duped of more than 3 lakhs in crypto scam

Thane: A 22-year-old woman from Anandnagar in Kopri in Thane district of Maharashtra was duped of Rs 3,62,599 in cryptocurrency by the fake instagram account created by Alfia Room and Steve Charlie. Both Alfia and Steve lured a woman through a WhatsApp and Instagram account by painting her rosy pictures and also giving her artificial profit graphs.

The complainant registered a case against two unidentified accused on Sunday, December 25 at Kopri police station.

The complainant, a 22-year-old Dhanshree Deshmukh from Anandnagar in Thane alleged that between July 2 and July 8, 2022 she was contacted by Alfia Room and Steve Charlie through their Instagram account.

Alfia and Steve have created an account on Instagram under the name Alfea Finance. It lured investment in cryptocurrencies and promised huge payouts. The two identified themselves as Alfia Room and Steve Charlie.

M L D'Souza, senior police inspector, Kopri police station said, "The complainant, Dhanshree Deshmukh was contacted between July 2 to July 8, 2022 through WhatsApp and Instagram and other social media and she was asked to pay Rs 3,62,599 for making a good amount of profit. Deshmukh transferred the money on two different UPI IDs. "

"After investing Deshmukh was waiting to get good returns on her cryptocurrency investment, but when she tried contacting Alfia Room and Steve Charlie they were not responding and also blocked her on all social media and did not give any returns, as well as the amount that she invested. Dhanshree, after realizing that she had been cheated filed a case with us at Kopri police station on December 25. We have registered the case against two unknown accused under sections 66 (c) (d) of the Information Technology Act. We are further investigating the case and also on the lookout for the accused who are absconding," added D'Souza.