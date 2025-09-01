‘Will Abide By Court Orders’: Advocate Ashish Gaikwad On Behalf Of Manoj Jarange Patil Amid Maratha Quota Stir | VIDEO | X|@ians_india FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: On the fourth day of the ongoing Maratha Morcha protest in Mumbai, Advocate Ashish Gaikwad, the legal representative of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, addressed the media regarding the arrangements being made for the protestors and their approach toward court directives.

Speaking about the preparations on the ground, Advocate Gaikwad said, "Food arrangements will be made for 5,000 people there. Proper drinking facilities will also be provided. We must present things well and also speak positively. My Maratha Sevak brothers will follow the orders, and we will respect the court’s directions as well," as reported by IANS.

The statement comes amid growing public and legal scrutiny of the ongoing protest, which has drawn large crowds across various parts of Mumbai. Led by Manoj Jarange Patil, the protest entered its fourth day on Monday, with demonstrators visible from Nariman Point to key locations in the city, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) station.

Bombay High Court Orders Manoj Jarange & Protesters to Vacate Streets by September 2

The Bombay High Court on Monday came down heavily on Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters for causing disruptions across Mumbai. The court observed that the protestors had prima facie violated all conditions of the permission granted by the police for holding a peaceful protest at Azad Maidan.

A special bench comprising Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad directed the protestors to vacate the streets by Tuesday noon to help restore normalcy in the city. The directive came during a special hearing held after petitions were filed, highlighting that the Maratha quota agitation seeking reservation in government jobs and educational institutions had spiralled out of control, effectively bringing Mumbai to a standstill.

"The situation is grim and the city of Mumbai has been practically brought to a standstill,” the bench observed.

The court noted that the protestors had not confined themselves to Azad Maidan, which was the designated protest site. Instead, they were found occupying sensitive public spaces such as CSMT, Churchgate, the Marine Drive promenade, and even areas surrounding the high court building.

"The high court building is surrounded. The entry gates for the judges and lawyers are blocked. The cars of judges were prevented from coming to court today. The entire city has been blocked," the bench remarked.