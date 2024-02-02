Thane: 22-Year-Old Plumber Dies After Falling Into Lift Duct, FIR Filed Against Contractor

Representational Image

A 22-year-old plumber died after he fell into a lift duct at a construction site in Thane city, an official said on Friday. In a complaint filed at the Kapurbawdi police station, a relative of victim Pradhyum Ashok Kumar said that he was working without any safety gear when the accident took place on January 30.

Kumar sustained serious injuries after he lost his balance and plunged into a lift duct filled with water. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said citing the complaint.

The police on Thursday registered a case against the building contractor at the site under Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence), said the station house officer of the police station.