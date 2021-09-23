Thane: 21 people arrested, 2 detained for gang-rape of minor girl in Dombivli

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

According to a reports, the minor was gang-raped by 29 people, including two minors, for several months between January and September.

The Manpada police at Dombivli in Kalyan registered a case on Wednesday night against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Reportedly, the victim's friend sexually assaulted her in January and recorded the incident. The video was recovered by other accused and they further blackmailed the victim, leading to the assault. The assault took place over eight to nine months.

The victim has now been hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable.

Police said that 21 persons were arrested, while two minors have been detained. The police further said that they're searching for remaining six accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:32 PM IST