Thane: 2 UMC women employees booked for producing fake medical certificate to avail retirement benefits

The Central Police Station in Ulhasnagar on Sunday registered a cheating and forgery case against two women for producing fake medical certificates to the civic body to get voluntary retirement.

The two women were taking a pension and other benefits for almost a year.

The women have been identified as Sangeeta Ramesh Aagle (49), and Rajni Dinesh Walmik (40), both were fourth-class employees at the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) till last year.

The police said that both of them had prepared a fake medical certificate of Mumbai's JJ hospital and submitted it to the administration department officials of UMC.

"With the help of the fake medical certificate, giving medical reasons, they took voluntary retirement. They took benefits of different schemes under the corporation and were also taking post-retirement pension fund," said an official from the UMC.

A. Sase, assistant municipal commissioner of the administration department of UMC, checked the medical certificates of the two retired women and found it to be fake. Accordingly, Sase then approached the central police station against the two women over cheating and forgery that is being committed.

The women are yet to be arrested and the investigation is carried out by SV. Pansare, assistant police inspector of Ulhasnagar central police station.

When contacted, Radha Krishna Sathe, the president of Bharatiya Kamgar-Karmachari Mahasangh, Ulhasnagar Unit said, "It has been almost a year since the two women took voluntary retirement for health reasons. The verification of the certificate was done during the submission itself. Verifying and taking action shows the delay and laziness of the authorities," he said.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 08:30 PM IST