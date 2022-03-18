Mumbai: Seven held for posing as angadia and cheating bizman of Rs 2 cr

Mumbai: The Dindoshi Police arrested seven people in connection to allegedly operating a fake angadia firm and cheating a city-based businessman of ₹2 crore. The accused were arrested from different parts of the country and were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on February 4, when a businessman had given ₹2 crore to the fake angadia firm, which offer courier services to deliver money, jewellery among other valuables for a transfer. Subsequently, the businessman handed over the cash to Murli aka Madhusudan at his Andheri office. Murli, however, hatched a plan to flee with the money, along with Rupinder Arora and Amol Kamble.

When the money was not transferred to the location in Assam, the businessman approached police and lodged a complaint, acting on which two teams were formed and Murli was nabbed from Bengaluru in Karnataka, Arora was apprehended from Goa, while the remaining accused Kamble, Nisar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh, Durga Chodnekar and Yashwant Singh were arrested from Mumbai and suburban areas, said a senior inspector close to the investigation.

With the help of technical evidence, the police zeroed in on the accused and recovered Rs 50 lakh from them, while the efforts to recover the rest is underway. The accused have been arrested under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (breach of trust), 120-b (conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 06:51 PM IST