Thane: 2 persons booked for gang-rape of transgender person in Bhiwandi

Thane: Two youths allegedly gangraped a 19-year-old transgender person on Friday, January 6 in Bhiwandi. The two were booked by Shantinagar police under relevant sections of IPC; the case was registered on Sunday January 8. The cops have launched manhunt to nab them.

The two accused identified as Tahal Salim Khan (23) and Shahid Khan (25) took the survivor at a secluded place and gang-raped them on Friday night.

The survivor knew accused persons, lived in same area

Senior Inspector of the Bhiwandi police station SA Indalkar said, "It has come to light that the two accused took the transperson to a secluded room in Azadnagar area of Bhiwandi and raped them."

The police official further added that the trans person lives in Bhiwandi and knew the two accused since they all resided in the same area. On January 6 night, when the survivor had fone to buy groceries, the two accused teased the survivor and took them to a secluded room by force. The accused persons urged the survivor to consume alcohol but they refused.

Accused beat the survivor brutally, threatened to kill

Repeated refusal to drink alcohol by the survivor angered the two accused who beat them brutally and and raped them alternatively.

Indalkar further added, "The survivor was let go the following morning at 4 am by the accused. Tahal and Shahid threatened the survivor that they will be killed if they report the incident."

Complaint filed under relevant sections, manhunt to nab them on

The survivor however told their family and the guru about the incident and went to Shantinagar police station to file a complaint.

"We have registered a case under sections 377, 324, 342, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code against both the accused and started searching for them," Indalkar said.

NGO declares that they will protest if accused is not arrested at earliest

The Kinnar Asmita Association has threatened that if the arrest of the accused is not made at the earliest; they will stage a protest.