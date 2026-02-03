 Thane: 2 People Injured, Over 70 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out At Milan Hill Building
A fire broke out in an electric duct of an 18-storey residential building in Thane early Tuesday, trapping nearly 70 residents due to heavy smoke. Fire brigade teams rescued all those trapped. Two elderly residents suffered burn injuries and were hospitalised. The blaze was extinguished within an hour; the cause is under investigation.

Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Thane: Two persons were injured and more than 70 trapped people rescued after a fire broke out in an electric duct of an 18-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Tuesday, an official said.

The blaze was reported at 4.14 am on the 10th floor of the Milan Hill building in Shastri Nagar locality, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The fire spread through the electric duct between the 10th and 13th floors, causing heavy smoke inside the building.

Two residents, aged 62 and 74, suffered burn injuries and were admitted to private hospitals, Tadvi said.

The fire caused damage to the electric duct and the main doors of two flats on the 10th floor, he said, adding the blaze was extinguished by 5.30 am.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

