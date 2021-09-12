Thane: 191 new Covid-19 cases in district, 2 more deaths

With the addition of 191 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district has gone up to 5,54,404, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, pushing the death toll in the district to 11,340, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count reached 1,35,086, while the death toll stood at 3,294, another official said.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:49 PM IST