e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:49 PM IST

Thane: 191 new Covid-19 cases in district, 2 more deaths

Agencies
Advertisement

With the addition of 191 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district has gone up to 5,54,404, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, pushing the death toll in the district to 11,340, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count reached 1,35,086, while the death toll stood at 3,294, another official said.

ALSO READ

Thane: Flesh trade racket busted in Vitthalwadi; 1 arrested, 5 women rescued
Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:49 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal