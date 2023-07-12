Thane: 16 Counterfeit Notes Deposited in ATM at Kalyan; Case Registered | Representative pic

Thane: An unidentified person deposited 16 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 in the cash payment ATM of Saraswat Bank in Katemanivali area of Kalyan (East) on Wednesday. After the verification from the bank it was revealed that the notes were fake, and a complaint was filed at the Kolsewadi police station against an unknown customer. An investigation in the case is on.



Mridula Neherkar, controller of Saraswat Bank's Katemanivali branch in Kalyan has lodged the complaint at Kolsewadi police station.



Dinkar Pagare, assistant police inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, "As per the complainant, at around 11 am on Wednesday, an unknown person deposited 16 fake Rs 500 notes in the Saraswat Bank's Kalyan East branch ATM machine and tried to withdraw the same amount from another ATM."



Pagare further added, "While taking stock of the deposited and withdrawn notes in the ATM, it was noticed that the fake Rs 500 notes were deposited in the ATM by an unknown person. We are searching for the accused by checking the footage from the CCTV cameras in the area and we will soon arrest te culprit. The investigation in the case is underway."