Thane News: City Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Wanted Criminal From Dhule, Seize 20 Pistols, Machine Gun & 280 Live Cartridges

Thane: The Wagle Estate Police arrested a 27-year-old wanted criminal from Dhule on Tuesday. The police seized 20 pistols, two magazines and one country-made machine gun and 280 live cartridges from the criminal. The criminal from Madhya Pradesh was arrested while smuggling a huge cache of arms into the state.

Senior police inspector of Crime Branch, Vikas Ghodke said that he had received a tip-off from his source on July 10 that a criminal will be coming to Palnaser town at Dhule to deliver arms.

Ghodke then said that they formed teams accordingly to nab the arrested accused Surjitsingh Awasingh aka Maja, a resident of Umartigaon in the Barwani district of MP.

Accused remanded to police custody till July 18

Ghodke said, "We have recovered 20 pistols, 1 country-made machine gun, 2 magazines and 280 live cartridges from him."

The inspector added, " We have registered a case against the accused under Arms and Ammunitions Act. He was presented before the Thane Magistrate who remanded him to police custody till July 18."

Further probe in the case underway

The cops addressed the media and said that they are conducting probe into the matter and are trying to find out the conspiracy for which the cache of arms was sneaked into the state.

"We are also trying to ascertain who it was intended to be delivered here and for what sinister purposes, and to track the other associates of the arrested accused operating in this state," a police personnel present at the briefing said.

With IANS inputs

