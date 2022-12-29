Thane: 12 goats worth Rs 49,000 stolen by unknown persons from mutton shop in Kalyan

Representative Image | Pixabay

Thane: The unknown persons have broken the window of the mutton shop in Budhaji Chowk area of Manpada in the Kalyan-Shilphata road and stolen 12 goats worth Rs 49 thousand. The incident took place on the Saturday and Sunday night. The Manpada police have registered a case against the unknown persons.

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector, Manpada police station said, " Adnan Khawaja Qureshi (21) a resident of Kongaon in Bhiwandi. Adnan brought 12 strong goats for the order on new year. He kept the goats in a locked room behind the Maharashtra Mutton Shop in Manpada. The mutton was required for the feasts organized at various places on the occasion of New Year and Adnan was responsible for supplying mutton for it. Now that the goats have been stolen Adnan is faced with the question of where to supply them with mutton."

Stole goats through the window and carried away through a tempo

Bagade said, "The thieves broke the iron bars of the window at the back of the shop and entered the shop through it."The mutton seller and complainant Adnan said that goats were stolen through the window by standing a tempo near that window. He said there are many CCTV cameras near the shop area. Adnan has demanded that the police should search for the thieves based on the CCTV cameras installed near the shop area.

Now the mutton seller Adnan is faced with the question of where to bring so many goats in two days and how to raise money for it. Since last month many customers have booked for mutton with Adnan for year-end feasts. The seller is wondering now what to answer to the customer.