3K cops to be deployed in Thane for New Year

File Photo

Thane: The Thane Police has issued a notification stating that around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed in and around the city on Dec 31 and Jan 1, to maintain the law and order situation. Sources from the Thane Police commissionerate said most of the main flyovers will be partially closed and vehicle check-ups will be conducted at major points.

Special squads have been constituted to keep a check on rash drivers and also to ensure the safety of women. The Thane Police commissioner has also ordered for special squads to keep an eye on well-known hotels, lounges, pubs and bars, dhabbas etc. Officers in casual attire will also patrol coastal areas and keep an eye on the jetty landing points. Officials have also been instructed to cover the areas where swimming pools are located and also install CCTV cameras as required.

During the New Year celebrations, breath analyser tests will be carried and violators will be penalised. The police will also be on the lookout for those consuming alcohol in public places. The police have appealed to citizens to report any suspicious persons or any suspicious bags or items to the Thane city police control room.