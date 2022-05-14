Thackeray to address region wise rallies to counter BJP and MNS charges

After today’s rally in Mumbai, Shiv Sena president and CM Uddhav Thackeray will address another rally on June 8 in Aurangabad and later hold region wise rallies in a bid to take on BJP and MNS who are targeting him personally and the Shiv Sena. Thackeray also aims to renew his connection with the Shiv Sainiks ahead of the upcoming civic and local body elections. His travel plan was disclosed on Saturday by party MP Sanjay Raut and Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai.

Thackeray has already asked the Shiv Sainiks to contest the civic and local body elections with full planning on the lines of assembly and Lok Sabha elections in a bid to improve Shiv Sena's tally.

Thackeray, who was targeted by the BJP in particular for working from home during the pandemic, after recovery from the spine surgery recently announced that he will extensively travel the state in a bid to instil confidence among the Shiv Sainiks and also to project the party led Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s slew of achievements despite a lot of odds.

Thackeray is expected to counter charges levelled against him by BJP and MNS for quitting Hindutva to remain in power. Already, he has repeatedly clarified that Shiv Sena has not parted ways with Hindutva but severed links with BJP. He has also defended the party’s decision to accept secularism in the Common Minimum Programme at the time of the formation of the government with new allies NCP and Congress.

Thackeray is expected to corner BJP and MNS on the Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row in addition to the deployment of Central probe agencies against MVA leaders, the Centre’s rigid stand on a couple of issues including metro, aid during natural calamities and above all BJP’s repeated deadlines for the collapse of the government.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:22 PM IST