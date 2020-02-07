Thackeray memorial case: High Court to hear final arguments in March

Mumbai: On a query being made by one of the petitioners challenging the construction of Hindu patriarch Bal Thackeray's memorial, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) orally clarified that the memorial would not make any impact on the Shivaji Park gymkhana as there are at least three to four different structures between the two (memorial site and gymkhana).

A division bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla was seized with a bunch of petitions challenging the use of the mayor's bungalow near Shivaji Park for the construction of the Thackeray memorial.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday morning, the counsel appearing for one of the petitioners, sought to know if the memorial would make an impact on the Shivaji Park Gymkhana.

In response to the query, senior advocate Anil Sakhre, appearing for the BMC said, “The construction of the memorial has nothing to do with the gymkhana. In fact, there are more than three structures between the gymkhana and the memorial site.”

The bench has posted the matter for hearing final arguments in March.