Barcode system to track housing projects proposal timeline

Mumbai: In a bid to expedite the housing redevelopment projects, the proposals put by the developer will be sanctioned in a timely manner. To achieve the plan, the government will introduce a barcode system, wherein top-level officers, including developers, can track the status quo of the project file. Explaining the plan, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said, "It will help to achieve the project deadline and bring transparency. Moreover, if a file remains on the table for more days than needed, the concerned official will be held accountable. He will face punishment for delaying the work."

Furthermore, to speed up the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development (MHADA) colonies redevelopment proposal, the government has decided to sanction the file within 45 days. The developer will be informed whether he gets permission or not to carry out the work in 45 days. This will speed up the stuck redevelopment projects on MHADA layouts. Developers will also show interest in the work. Moreover, to support the project, original tenants will be allotted bigger size houses than the existing, informed Awhad.

Also, a single-window system will be set-up to give all the permissions of redevelopment projects in the MHADA colony on the lines of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Furthermore, it has decided to issue the occupancy certificate (OC) proportionate to the premium paid by the developer in the redevelopment of MHADA land.