Terror threat for Mumbai? Security heightened at all big railway stations in city following operation by Delhi Police Special Cell - See photos

Railways Commissioner of Police in Mumbai Quaiser Khalid has informed that the security has been heightened at all big railway stations in Mumbai following operation by Delhi Police Special Cell.

"Some entry-exit routes closed. Around 7,000 cameras installed at railway stations," he added.

Railways Commissioner of Police in Mumbai Quaiser Khalid has informed that the security has been heightened at all big railway stations in Mumbai following operation by Delhi Police Special Cell.

Some entry-exit routes closed. Around 7,000 cameras installed at railway stations.





For the uninitiated, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended a man from Mumbai in connection with the Pakistan-organised terror module busted by the Delhi Police earlier, sources said on Saturday.

The man named Zakir was nabbed from suburban Jogeshwari during an operation conducted on Friday night, sources in the police department said.

He was later taken into custody for questioning, they said.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had on Tuesday busted the terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists. Officials had said that the terrorists were allegedly planning to carry out several blasts across the country.

One of the six terror suspects - Jan Mohammad Shaikh - was a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai.

Zakir's name had emerged during the interrogation of the arrested terror suspects, the sources said.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:25 PM IST