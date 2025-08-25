Maharashtra Politics: Rohit Pawar Submits 12,000 Pages Alleging ₹5,000-Crore Land Scam Against Minister Sanjay Shirsat

Rohit Pawar |

After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked NCP MLA Rohit Pawar to provide evidence for his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Pawar on Monday arrived with 12,000 pages of documents and demanded immediate action against the minister.

Allegations of Illegal Land Allotment

Speaking at a press conference, Pawar alleged that Shirsat, during his tenure as chairman of CIDCO, in collusion with the Biwalkar family, facilitated the illegal allotment of Navi Mumbai land worth ₹5,000 crore. Pawar claimed the allotment violated earlier CIDCO rulings and contradicted a pending case in the Supreme Court.

Biwalkar Family’s Claims Rejected Earlier

According to Pawar, the Biwalkar family had applied twice for 12.5 per cent land compensation in 1992 and 1995, but both applications were rejected since they were absentee landlords and not eligible under the scheme. CIDCO had upheld this stance and communicated it to the state’s Urban Development Department.

Sudden Clearance in 2025

However, on March 1, 2025, the Urban Development Department issued directives to allot land to the Biwalkars. Pawar alleged that despite documents contradicting the claim, the land was allotted. He further stated that CIDCO’s then Managing Director, Vijay Singhal, had opposed the allotment, following which Sanjay Shirsat was appointed CIDCO chairman, who then cleared the deal.

Pawar Questions Government’s Role

“This is a clear violation of court directives. How could the government give land to the Biwalkars when the matter is still in the Supreme Court? Land worth ₹5,000 crore was then sold to private builders. What will the government now do about these buyers? Will you take the land back?” Pawar asked CM Fadnavis.

Alleged File Clearance in Record Time

Pawar claimed that within 48 hours, the Biwalkar file moved across 30–32 tables, resulting in overnight clearance of land worth thousands of crores. “For years, files of 12.5 per cent land allotments do not move. How did this file move at jet speed? I am not bringing truckloads or carloads of documents, but a bag filled with 12,000 pages of proof. I am also submitting a pen drive. CM Fadnavis must now decide—will he act on this evidence or protect the corrupt?” Pawar said.

Demands for Minister’s Removal

Pawar demanded that Shirsat be removed from his ministerial post immediately, and that the allotment of 61,000 sq. m of land be stayed until a thorough investigation is completed. He also urged the government to cancel another 8,000 sq. m parcel allotted to a private individual.