Terrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon Residential Building

Mumbai: In a terrifying incident, a bunch of gas-filled balloons exploded inside a lift in Mumbai's Goregaon West. The incident occurred at Anmol Tower, and the entire explosion was caught on the elevator’s CCTV camera.

According to the footage, the blast incident took place on Monday, February 2, at around 10.51 pm. In the CCTV footage, a woman is first seen entering the lift with a suitcase, followed by a man carrying a huge bunch of gas-filled balloons wrapped in a plastic bag. As another man enters, a large blast breaks out inside the lift. The three people are seen rushing out for their lives, trying to escape.

After the incident, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, and the police have registered a case against the balloon vendor for negligence.