 Terrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon Residential Building
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTerrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon Residential Building

Terrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon Residential Building

A terrifying moment was caught on CCTV in Goregaon, Mumbai, when gas‑filled balloons exploded inside an elevator of a residential building on Wednesday. Three people rushed out to safety as the blast erupted. Police have registered a case against the balloon vendor involved in the incident.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a terrifying incident, a bunch of gas-filled balloons exploded inside a lift in Mumbai's Goregaon West. The incident occurred at Anmol Tower, and the entire explosion was caught on the elevator’s CCTV camera.

According to the footage, the blast incident took place on Monday, February 2, at around 10.51 pm. In the CCTV footage, a woman is first seen entering the lift with a suitcase, followed by a man carrying a huge bunch of gas-filled balloons wrapped in a plastic bag. As another man enters, a large blast breaks out inside the lift. The three people are seen rushing out for their lives, trying to escape.

After the incident, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, and the police have registered a case against the balloon vendor for negligence.

FPJ Shorts
'I Forgot That We're In A Game': Splitsvilla 16's Diksha Pawar Slams Yogesh Rawant & Akanksha Choudhary For Not Supporting Himanshu Arora
'I Forgot That We're In A Game': Splitsvilla 16's Diksha Pawar Slams Yogesh Rawant & Akanksha Choudhary For Not Supporting Himanshu Arora
Terrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon Residential Building
Terrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon Residential Building
Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Extended Till February 15; Here's How To Apply
Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Extended Till February 15; Here's How To Apply
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Terrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon...
Terrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon...
Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Gears Up For Census 2027 With Fully Digital Training...
Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Gears Up For Census 2027 With Fully Digital Training...
As AC Locals Hit Mumbai's Harbour Line Between Panvel–CSMT, Commuters Flag High Fares & Frequent...
As AC Locals Hit Mumbai's Harbour Line Between Panvel–CSMT, Commuters Flag High Fares & Frequent...
'Eagle-Eye' Shots Reveal Over 30 Km Gridlock As Mumbai-Pune Expressway Becomes India's Largest...
'Eagle-Eye' Shots Reveal Over 30 Km Gridlock As Mumbai-Pune Expressway Becomes India's Largest...
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos: Kids, Elderly Left Without Food, Water In 17-Hour Jam; Netizens Call...
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos: Kids, Elderly Left Without Food, Water In 17-Hour Jam; Netizens Call...