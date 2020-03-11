Term ISKCON is exclusive and needs highest degree of protection, says Bombay HC

Mumbai: Observing that the term ISKCON never existed prior to it being coined by the trust -- International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), the Bombay High Court recently held the expression deserves the highest level of protection. The HC accordingly barred an apparels firm from using the term ISKCON.

A bench of Justice Burgess Colabawalla said, "It is clear that ISKCON is a coined trade mark and it did not exist prior to the trust's adoption and use of the same. Since it is a coined trade mark which is associated exclusively with the trust, it undoubtedly deserves the highest degree of protection."

"Prima facie, there is no manner of doubt that the defendant firm impugned trading name is identical and/or in any event deceptively similar to ISKCON," Justice Colabawalla held.