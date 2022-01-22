Tardeo fire mishap: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal sets up 5-member committee to inquire matter

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has set up a 5-member committee to inquire the Tardeo fire mishap.It will ascertain the cause of fire and whether there was any illegal additions or alterations in the building beyond the approved plans, and submit its report within 15 days.

The BMC states in its note that inspection of high-rise buildings is carried out time to time and action is initiated for any deficiency in the fire fighting system. During the period November 18, 2021, to January 8, 2022, a total 223 high rise buildings had been inspected and issued notice for various deficiencies detected in the fire-fighting system. There were also periodic electrical audits.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:13 PM IST