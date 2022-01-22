Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell arrest Nigerian drug peddler from Goregaon, seized Methaqualone worth Rs 97 lakhs

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai crime branch have arrested a 36-year-old man and Nigerian national with possession of 970 grams of methaqualone worth Rs 97 lakhs.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Joseph Chidibebere Ozor Iwuozor Inusa, a resident of morta apartment, 2nd floor in sector 18, Juhu gaon, Vashi. He is a Nigerian national and came to India on a visit visa. "The anti-narcotic cell and Mumbai crime branch is looking for foreign nationals who came on visit visa for clothes garments business and are selling drugs like cocaine, MD and others." said a police officer from the ANC.

The officials of Kandivli Unit of ANC were patrolling in Mumbai in search of peddlers. On January 21, at 6:45 the team was patrolling opposite the main pump house, Aarey Road, Aarey colony Goregaon east, Mumbai. "When they found a suspicious person walking with a maroon bag on his shoulder. The team searched the bag to find two plastic bags with drugs in it," said a police officer.

Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC said they have found 970.7 grams of methaqualone worth Rs 97 lakhs from the accused who has been arrested. "A case has been registered against him for keeping a commercial quantity of drugs with him. He is arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985," added Nalawade.

The ANC Kandivali unit team had produced the accused in court on Saturday. The police team suspect a syndicate of foreign nationals being working in the supply and selling of drugs business. "The teams are further investigating to get the supplier's chain across Mumbai and its suburbs," said a police officer.

The police said the arrested Nigerian national has a criminal record. He was earlier twice arrested by the Worli unit of the ANC. The two cases were registered in 2012 and 2015. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:38 PM IST