'Take Their Pictures, We’ll See Them': BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik's Remark On Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries Joining Congress Rallies Draws Flak

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik faced criticism from opposition parties after he instructed party workers to take photos of women who are taking money under the Ladki Bahin scheme and attend Congress rallies. Mahadik warned such women and threatened action against them.

The Kolhapur district collector, who is the district election officer, has issued a show cause notice to Mahadik for his statement under section 179 of BNS for violating the model code of conduct.

Addressing a rally in Kolhapur, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “Taking aid from our government while supporting them (Congress) will not be tolerated.”

NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule strongly criticised Mahadik and Mahayuti. “Money, which is given under the Ladki Bahin scheme is not being given from the pocket of the BJP. It is taxpayers' money. I will pull you to court and take stern action against the government if they stop women's money.”

UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, “Government is for the people not for the benefit of any single party. Money is from taxpayers. It is not coming from the pocket of PM Modi, Amit Shah, Fadanvis or Eknath Shinde,” said Raut.

“You are giving Rs1,500 but a gas cylinder comes for Rs1,400. Women know these schemes are for only three months thereafter, schemes will be stopped. Women are wise and they will take help from the Mahalaxmi scheme of MVA,” Raut added.

Praniti Shinde, Congress MP, dared Mahadik to take action against them. “What kind of language is this? Maharashtra has never heard such language in politics. It is a shameful statement of Mahadik.”

Clarifying his statement, Mahadik said it had been misinterpreted. “The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a popular scheme and will be a game changer in the election. My statement is being misinterpreted. My intention was to protect women voters. We want to ensure that those women who haven’t yet received the benefit also get it,” he explained.