Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Undertakes Major Cleanliness Drive To Enhance Hygiene And Public Awareness

Western Railway's Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: A commitment to cleanliness and hygiene, focusing on safe food, clean water, and improved sanitation across stations | File Photo

Mumbai: Western Railway is actively participating in the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada, running from October 1 to 15, 2024, with a series of cleanliness initiatives focused on enhancing hygiene across its services and facilities.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the campaign highlights specific themes each day, emphasizing areas such as Swachh Ahar (clean food), Swachh Neer (clean water), Swachh Prasadhan (clean sanitation), and environmental awareness.

On October 9 and 10, the focus was on Swachh Ahar. An extensive cleanliness drive was conducted across 59 pantry cars and nearly 800 food stalls located in station premises. Health inspectors, alongside medical officers, inspected over 150 food stalls to ensure compliance with hygiene protocols, including proper garbage disposal and utensil cleanliness. Stall managers and food vendors received training on waste segregation, and the medical fitness of pantry staff was verified to uphold food safety standards.

The following day, October 11, centered on Swachh Neer. Thorough cleaning of water bodies, including wells and ponds, was conducted on railway premises. Water treatment facilities were inspected, ensuring the availability of safe drinking water for passengers. Joint inspections by the Medical and Engineering Departments confirmed that water supply pipelines were functioning optimally, and water vending machines were also evaluated for proper operation.

October 12 was dedicated to Swachh Prasadhan & Environment. Western Railway launched repair and renovation drives for public toilets across various stations, enhancing passenger amenities and addressing longstanding issues. Intensive cleanliness efforts were undertaken to eliminate dirt and foul odors from toilet blocks, with faulty fixtures replaced and drainage systems inspected. Awareness campaigns were conducted to combat open defecation and promote environmental protection, alongside the planting of over 600 saplings.

On the 13th day of the initiative, Swachh Competitions were held, recognizing units demonstrating exceptional cleanliness. Nearly 40 staff members involved in cleaning efforts received Certificates of Appreciation for their outstanding contributions.

Read Also Swachhata Pakhwada Being Observed All Over Western Railway

Vineet Abhishek noted that public awareness is a critical component of the campaign, with messages promoting the elimination of single-use plastics and encouraging proper waste segregation disseminated through announcements at all stations. The initiative will culminate in a Swachhta Awareness Rally on October 15, 2024.