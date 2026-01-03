Swabhimani Republican Party Backs BJP-Led Mahayuti Candidates In Panvel Civic Polls | File Photo (Representational Image)

Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections, the Swabhimani Republican Party’s youth wing, Youth Republican, has announced unconditional support to candidates of the BJP-led Mahayuti. The support was formally conveyed through a letter submitted by Mahesh Salunkhe, Raigad district president of the Swabhimani Republican Party (Youth Republican).

The letter was addressed to former MP and senior leader Ramsheth Thakur, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur and BJP district president Avinash Koli. According to the decision taken by the party’s district executive, the Swabhimani Republican Party has extended its support to all Mahayuti candidates contesting the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections for 2025–26.

The Mahayuti comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Republican Party of India (Athawale faction). Party leaders said workers of the Swabhimani Republican Party will actively campaign to ensure the victory of Mahayuti candidates in the civic polls.

