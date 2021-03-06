SUV outside Ambani home: Mansukh Hiren's autopsy kept 'reserved'

The autopsy on the body of businessman Mansukh Hiren -- whose body was fished out of the Thane Creek marshes -- was completed here early on Saturday, police officials said.

However, the autopsy report, findings and opinion of the four-member medical team, has been kept in reserve while his viscera has been preserved for forensic analysis, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Avinash Ambure.

Hiren shot into the limelight after his stolen SUV Scorpio with 20 gelatin sticks and a purported typewritten threat note was found outside Antilia -- the residence of industrialist and Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani, on Feb. 25.

Hiren's body is likely to be handed over to his family around noon at their residence in Vikas Palms building in the Charai area of the city.

The case has been handed over to the Anti-Terrorist Squad, the Thane police as the SRPF deployed tight security outside the Hirens' residence since earlier in the day.

The Opposition BJP in Maharashtra has demanded a probe by the CBI or NIA, while his family, including wife Vimala, has rejected the 'suicide by drowning' theory pointing out that Hiren was an excellent swimmer.