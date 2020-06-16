Sushant Singh Rajput lost 7 films in 6 months, alleges Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam; says 'film industry's cruelty killed him'

After Sushant's death, many from within the industry have spoken about the "cruel and unforgiving" nature of the industry and those "ruling" it.

In the two-minute-long video, Kangana Ranaut said that the actor was never given enough credit for his outstanding performances in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath' and 'Chhichhore'. Ranaut also slammed 'lapdog journalists' for writing blind items, alleging that Sushant Singh Rajput was 'psychotic, neurotic and an addict'. Kangana opined that "ye suicide nahi, planned murder tha!"

Celebrity hairstylist-turned-director Sapna Bhavnani claimed that Rajput's battle with mental health was out in the open and yet the industry chose to look the other way. "It's no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend," she wrote on Twitter.

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput," wrote Shekhar Kapur.

Meanwhile, Rajput was on Monday cremated at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium amidst heavy rain and a small gathering of his relatives and close friends from Bollywood.